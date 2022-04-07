Everton vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 9 April 2022

Both Manchester United and Everton are desperate for a win as they lock horns at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Saying that Everton are perilously close to the relegation zone would be an understatement now. After their 3-2 loss to fellow relegation battlers Burnley on Wednesday, Everton are now 17th in the Premier League table with 25 points from 29 games.

Burnley are 18th with 24 points from 29 games. But the Clarets will be taking on Norwich City and will definitely fancy their chances this weekend. Everton have more of a mountain to move as they welcome the Red Devils to Merseyside.

Everton have never been relegated to the Championship from the Premier League. But as unlikely as it would have sounded at the start of the season, they are embroiled in the battle to survive this season.

Frank Lampard's men go into Saturday's game on the back of back-to-back defeats and have lost four of their last five Premier League games. IThings do not look good for Everton right now as they have a tough string of fixtures coming up.

After Manchester United, they will face Leicester City (home and away), Liverpool and Chelsea.

Manchester United failed to take the opportunity to close the gap between themselves and fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. They fell behind against Leicester City in the 63rd minute before Fred restored parity just three minutes later.

They are still very much in the race for a top-four berth but will need to make the most of their chances from this point onwards. Ralf Rangnick's men have games against Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea before the end of the season. As such, it goes without saying that a win on Saturday is of utmost importance.

Everton vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League meetings with Everton. They have won six and drawn six.

Everton lost to Manchester United 3-1 at Goodison Park last season, They haven't conceded successive home defeats to Manchester United since a run of three losses between 2005 and 2007.

Manchester United have recorded 37 Premier League wins over Everton. They've only won more against Tottenham Hotspur (38 wins).

Manchester United have not faield to score in each of their last 16 away Premier League games.

Only Brentford, Norwich City and Watford have lost more home games than Everton this season (7).

Everton vs Manchester United Prediction

Everton are desperate to win here but Manchester United are in much better shape than them. Cristiano Ronaldo will return for the Red Devils after missing out against Leicester City. Frank Lampard's men will put up a fight but it's going to be difficult for them to get a result from this one.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Manchester United

Everton vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith