Everton vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Everton host Manchester United at Goodison Park in the Premier League, in what is a massive game for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have only seven points from their opening six Premier League games, and have once again been plagued by inconsistency.

Manchester United have picked up just one Premier League point from their last two games - at home against Chelsea and Arsenal. That Premier League run was overshadowed by two magnificent UEFA Champions League wins against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

But on Wednesday, Manchester United lost 2-1 to Istanbul Basaksehir, and that has once again put the limelight on Solskjaer's job security.

Everton have gone off the boil since the international break, having got only a point from three games since then. The absence of key players such as James Rodriguez, Richarlison and Lucas Digne has been felt by Everton in the last two games, which they lost to Southamton and Newcastle United respectively.

Everton vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

Manchester United have beaten Everton 88 times in 203 meetings between these two sides. There have been 45 draws between Everton and Manchester United, while the Toffees have won 70 games against the Red Devils.

Everton form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Manchester United form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Everton vs Manchester United Team News

For Everton, defenders Seamus Coleman and Mason Holgate, and midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin are all injured and will continue to be unavailable for selection.

Colombian superstar James Rodriguez is a doubt, although Carlo Ancelotti remains confident that he will be available for selection.

Lucas Digne returns from suspension after missing the defeat to Newcastle United. Richarlison will serve the third of his three-game suspension.

Injured: Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: James Rodriguez

Suspended: Richarlison

Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly are still injured and unavailable for selection. There is still no clarity yet on the situation of Alex Telles, who has missed the last few games after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Anthony Martial will return to Premier League action after missing three games due to a red card he picked up against Tottenham Hotspur in early October.

Injured: Jesse Lingard, Eric Bailly

Doubtful: Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles

Suspended: None

Everton vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford, Jonjoe Kenny, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Andre Gomes, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alex Iwobi

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Everton vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United are under big pressure to get a result this weekend, with it possibly even having an impact on Solskjaer's job.

They have been pushed into a corner, which they have been before under Solskjaer, when they have come out firing.

We are predicting a narrow Manchester United win in this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Manchester United