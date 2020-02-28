Everton vs Manchester United preview, prediction, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

An in-form Manchester United team will travel to Merseyside to face Everton

After a resounding victory at Old Trafford where they beat Club Brugge 5-0, Manchester United will travel to Merseyside to face Everton in this weekend's round of fixtures in the Premier League. The Toffees currently sit just outside the top 10 with a measly 36 points from 27 games, whereas the Red Devils are just three points behind Chelsea, who occupy the fourth position.

This fixture rarely disappoints in terms of the final scoreline and team performances, and the veteran Carlo Ancelotti will be looking for a home win against the now rejuvenated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Everton vs Manchester United Head to Head

United have won three of the last five meetings between these clubs, with Everton taking one victory and the latest game in December 2019 ended in a 1-1 draw.

The away team is in the best form they have been so far this season, with no losses in their last five games, having picked up three convincing wins in the process. The addition of Bruno Fernandes seems to have energised the club which desperately needed a creative midfielder, and a Champions League spot for next season is within sights should they continue this consistency.

Everton's hot and cold form has continued since the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti, but the improvements on the pitch are clear to see. The likes of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are thriving, but the club needs to win more matches in order to finish at a respectable position. They have two wins in their last five matches and most recently lost to Arsenal away.

Everton form (all competitions) - LWWDDWL

Manchester United form (all competitions) - WWDWDWW

Everton vs Manchester United Team News

Everton - Andre Gomes made a remarkable return to action only four months after that horrific broken leg injury and could play a part in this game. Theo Walcott and Lucas Digne both missed the match against Arsenal with minor injuries and remain doubtful while Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains sidelined with a long-term injury.

Injured - Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful - Theo Walcott, Lucas Digne

Manchester United - Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are long-term absentees and the former might be returning soon, but definitely not in time for this game. This weekend's game is also too soon for Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah to make their injury return, and they are not expected to play a part. Antony Martial is also a doubt and will be assessed late to see if he can start.

Injured - Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford

Doubtful - Axel Tuanzebe, Antony Martial, Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Everton vs Manchester United predicted line-ups

A win against Manchester United is exactly what Ancelotti needs to bolster his team's campaign

Everton - Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate, Leighton Baines; Alex Iwobi, Andres Gomes, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bernard; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Manchester United - David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James; Antony Martial.

Everton vs Manchester United prediction

The 4-0 loss against Everton last season was one of Solskjaer's lowest points as the Manchester United manager, and he will be keen to exact revenge. Ancelotti's side has been playing well recently but defensive lapses have led them to not getting all the points that they can. This is a must-win game for Everton if they want to stay in the race for the Europa League spots, but the Red Devils' good form should see them get at least one point from this game.

Verdict - Everton 2-2 Manchester United