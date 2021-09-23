Everton vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips - 25th September 2021

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with newly-promoted Norwich City in an important game at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton vs Norwich City Preview

Everton are in sixth place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Toffees suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Norwich City have endured a poor start to life in the Premier League and cannot afford another set of defeats this month. The Canaries suffered a 3-1 defeat against Watford last week and have a point to prove going into this game.

Everton vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The previous meeting between the two teams at Goodison Park ended in a famous 2-0 victory for Norwich City.

The Canaries are winless in 14 away games since their victory against Everton in 2019 and have struggled to cope with the Premier League's strenuous demands.

Everton have the edge when it comes to the head-to-head record, however, and have won 25 out of 61 games played between the two teams as opposed to Norwich City's 18 victories.

Demarai Gray has been in excellent form this season and has already registered three goals from three shots on target in the Premier League.

Everton have won three consecutive home games for the first time since 2019 and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has suffered defeat in 15 consecutive Premier League appearances and will look to make amends against Everton on Sunday.

Everton vs Norwich City Prediction

Everton are in impressive form at the moment and will look to make amends for their 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa last weekend. The Toffees have lost both Carlo Ancelotti and James Rodriguez this year and will need to work hard to meet their objectives this season.

Norwich City have struggled in the Premier League so far and will need a string of miracles to survive the English top flight. Everton are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 3-1 Norwich City

Everton vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Everton

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Demarai Gray to score anytime - YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction - Norwich City to win by a one-goal margin

