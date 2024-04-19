Everton vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Sean Dyche's Everton side in an important clash at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table and have struggled in the top flight this season. The Toffees slumped to a damaging 6-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 56 out of the 131 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 47 victories.

Everton won the reverse fixture last year and will be looking to complete a league double over Nottingham Forest for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

Nottingham Forest have won only one of their last eight matches against Everton in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming at Goodison Park in 1999.

Everton are winless in their last 22 matches at home when they have conceded at least one goal in the Premier League.

After a run of only four points in eight matches in the Premier League in 2024, Nottingham Forest have picked up only six points in their last five such games.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Nottingham Forest have managed to improve in recent weeks but will need a massive effort to avoid relegation this season. The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morgan Gibbs-White can be effective on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Everton have been in dismal form this season and were shockingly poor against Chelsea last week. Both teams have issues to resolve and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Everton vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Callum Hudson-Odoi to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback