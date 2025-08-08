Everton vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Everton invite Roma to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in a friendly on Saturday. The hosts will conclude their preseason with this match, while the Italian team will play one more match before getting their Serie A campaign underway later this month.

The Toffees have played six friendlies in the preseason thus far. They concluded their tour of the USA with a 2-2 draw against Manchester United last week. Iliman Ndiaye equalized late in the first half, and an own goal from Ayden Heaven helped them equalize again.

The visitors have also participated in six friendly games thus far. They suffered their first defeat of the preseason as they lost 4-0 to Aston Villa on Wednesday. They failed to score for the first time in preseason and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Everton vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the second year in a row in the preseason. Their friendly meeting last year ended in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts have conceded at least two goals in their last three friendlies.

The Giallorossi have kept clean sheets in five of their six friendlies and have failed to score in one.

The Toffees have won just one of their last seven preseason games, playing out three draws.

The visitors have lost just one of their last nine friendly games. They have kept six clean sheets in that period.

The hosts have won just one of their nine meetings against Italian teams in all competitions, including friendlies.

The Giallorossi have a lengthy history against English teams and have recorded 20 wins in 55 games.

Everton vs Roma Prediction

The Toffees have struggled in front of the goal in the preseason, scoring six goals in six games, with one of them being an own goal. They will play for the first time at their newly constructed home ground and will look to give a good account of themselves.

James Tarkowski started after a lengthy four-month absence against Manchester United, and David Moyes is likely to include the defender in the starting XI. Jarrad Branthwaite is a doubt, but new signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall might get some minutes in the second half.

The Giallorossi suffered their first loss of the preseason on Wednesday and also failed to score for the first time. They were held to a draw last season by the hosts and will look to improve upon that record.

Gian Piero Gasperini welcomed Evan Ferguson back to training after the striker missed the match against Aston Villa. Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini are not options for this match.

Everton have struggled in the preseason, and their squad depth has been an issue thus far. Roma have enjoyed a good goalscoring run in the preseason and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Roma

Everton vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

