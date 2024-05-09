Everton vs Sheffield United Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Premier League 2023-24

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Sheffield United take on Sean Dyche's Everton side at Goodison Park on Saturday. Both teams find themselves in the lower half of the table and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Sheffield United are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have already been relegated this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest last week and will aim to bounce back for the sake of their pride.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table and have improved in recent weeks. The Toffees were held to a 1-1 draw by Luton Town in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Everton vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Everton have a good historical record against Sheffield United and have won 55 out of the 136 matches played between the two teams. Sheffield United have secured 49 victories against the Toffees and will look to close the gap this weekend.

Everton form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Sheffield United form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Everton vs Sheffield United Team News

Everton

Dele Alli and Nathan Patterson are injured at the moment and are not available for selection. Vitalii Mykolenko is also struggling with his fitness and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Dele Alli, Nathan Patterson, Vitalii Mykolenko

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have a lengthy injury list that includes Max Lowe, Chris Basham, and John Egan. Mason Holgate will not be able to face his parent club this weekend.

Injured: Max Lowe, Chris Basham, John Egan, Rhys Norrington-Davies, George Baldock, Tom Davies, Daniel Jebbison, Oliver McBurnie

Suspended: Anell Ahmedhodzic

Unavailable: Mason Holgate

Everton vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pickford; Young, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Harrison; Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Sheffield United (4-3-3): Foderingham; Bogle, Robinson, Trusty, Osborn; Hamer, Souza, Arblaster; Brewster, Brereton, Archer

Everton vs Sheffield United Prediction

Everton have shown marked improvement over the past month and have managed to distance themselves from the relegation zone. Dominic Calvert-Lewin can be lethal on his day and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Sheffield United have failed to cope with the challenges of the Premier League and will look to conclude their campaign on a positive note. Everton are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Sheffield United