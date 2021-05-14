Everton vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Everton welcome Sheffield United to Goodison Park on Sunday.

The hosts will aim to keep their chances of a European-placed finish alive, while the already relegated visitors will look to close out the season with their heads held high.

Everton failed to make it two wins from two games as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Aston Villa on Thursday.

However, the result saw Carlo Ancellotti's men leapfrog eighth-placed Arsenal and move level on points with seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

With just four points separating them from the Europa League qualification spot, Everton will head into this tie aiming to grab all three points and continue their charge for a top-six finish.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United's woeful performances continued last time out as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace.

Eberechi Eze simply ran the show at Bramall Lane Stadium, scoring one goal and setting up the other to condemn the Blades to their 28th defeat of the season.

Sheffield United, who have already been relegated to the English second tier, have now managed just two wins from their last 13 outings across all competitions.

Everton vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Everton head into this clash with a marginally better record in this fixture. They have four wins compared to Sheffield United's three wins, and two matches have ended all square in the total of nine games played.

Their most recent meeting came back in December, when Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the only goal of the game to hand Everton a 1-0 victory.

Everton Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-D

Sheffield United Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Everton vs Sheffield United Team News

Everton

There are a few injury woes in the Everton camp. Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee), Yerry Mina (muscle), James Rodriguez (calf) and Tyler Onyango (ankle) are all out of this game. However, Abdoulaye Doucoure could make his highly anticipated return after recovering from a foot injury.

Injured: Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Tyler Onyango, Yerry Mina, James Rodriguez

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

The Blades have their own injury concerns as Oliver McBurnie (foot), Billy Sharp (tendon), Jack O'Connell (knee), Oliver Burke (foot), Ethan Ampadu (groin), Sander Berge (muscle) will all miss the game through injuries.

Injured: Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Jack O'Connell, Oliver Burke, Ethan Ampadu, Sander Berge

Suspended: None

Everton vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Everton (3-5-2): Jordan Pickford; Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey; Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes, Allan, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne; Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Aaron Ramsdale, John Egan, Chris Basham, Kean Bryan; George Baldock, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn, David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset

Everton vs Sheffield United Prediction

Looking at the gulf is quality between the two sides, and considering the visitors have nothing to play for but pride, we predict Everton go on to claim the win and keep their chances of a making the Europa League alive.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Sheffield United