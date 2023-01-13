Everton vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023

Eighteenth-placed Everton will entertain last-placed Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday (January 14) in a Premier League clash between two teams from the relegation zone.

The hosts are winless in their last eight games across competitions and are coming off a 4-1 hammering at home against Brighton & Hove Albion. Everton's poor form continued in the FA Cup, losing 3-1 to Manchester United at the weekend.

Southampton, meanwhile, have struggled in their league campaign, losing their last six games, including a 2-1 defeat against Fulham in their last outing,

They, however, returned to winning ways, beating Crystal Palace 2-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday and pulled an upset 2-0 win against Manchester City in the EFL Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Everton vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 108 times across competitions since their first meeting in the FA Cup in 1900. The hosts lead 52-33.

Their last five meetings have produced conclusive results, with Everton winning thrice.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 17 home games against Southampton across competitions.

Both teams are winless in their last six league games, with Southampton losing all six and Everton four.

Both teams have the fewest wins (3) in the Premier League this season, while no team have lost more games than the visitors (12).

Everton vs Southampton Prediction

The Toffees have been in solid form at home against the Saints, unbeaten in their last 17 meetings. Both teams have been in poor form recently in the league, though.

While Southampton have won their last two games across competitions, they have a poor record at their northern rivals, which could be key. Considering the recent form of both teams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Southampton

Everton vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Southampton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Demarai Gray to score any time - Yes

