Everton vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18 2025

Everton face off with Southampton in the penultimate Premier League match of the season at Goodison Park on Sunday.
Everton are currently in a respectable 13th place, and look set to stay there, while Southampton are rock bottom and have been relegated since early April.
So can the Toffees give their home fans a win to sign their season off, or will Southampton spring an upset?
Everton vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Southampton have only won twice this season, and one of those victories came over Everton in November. However, the Toffees are unbeaten in 18 of their last 19 matches against the Saints at home.
- This match will be a hugely emotional one for Everton fans, as it will mark the final game at Goodison Park before the club move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.
- Last weekend saw Everton claim an impressive win over Fulham, their sixth since David Moyes returned to the helm in January. Since Moyes returned, in fact, the Toffees have only suffered four defeats in 17 matches.
- Southampton also surprised fans last weekend by holding Manchester City to a 0-0 draw at St. Mary's. The draw moved them onto 12 points, meaning that they are now not mathematically the worst side in Premier League history. That record still belongs to Derby County in the 2007-08 campaign.
- Surprisingly, Everton have actually claimed as many points away as they have done at home this season, and the Toffees have actually won more games on the road. However, they have only lost once at Goodison Park since January 15.
Everton vs Southampton Prediction
Although Southampton surprised everyone by securing a point against Manchester City last weekend, it feels unlikely that lightning will strike twice here.
Not only did Everton look good last weekend against Fulham, but David Moyes' side will want to sign off at Goodison Park with a big win to send their fans home happy.
Will they pull it off? There's no reason why they can't, particularly against opponents who have conceded 82 goals and lost 28 games this season.
The prediction, then, is a big win for Everton.
Prediction: Everton 4-0 Southampton
Everton vs Southampton Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Everton to win.
Tip 2: Everton to score more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Southampton have conceded more than 2.5 goals on 18 occasions this season).
Tip 3: Everton to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Everton have kept ten clean sheets this season).