Everton vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with another crucial fixture this weekend as Everton lock horns with Southampton at Goodison Park on Monday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this fixture.

Everton are in seventh place in the Premier League standings and will want to secure European qualification this season. The Toffees stunned Merseyside rivals Liverpool last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Southampton, on the other hand, have endured a shocking slump after an excellent start to their campaign and are in 14th place in the league table. The Saints suffered a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United in their previous game and will look to bounce back on Monday.

📺 Watch live as Ralph Hasenhüttl previews #SaintsFC's trip to #EFC on Monday:

Everton vs Southampton Head-to-Head

Everton have a good record against Southampton and have won 12 matches out of a total of 30 games played between the two teams. Southampton have managed only nine victories against Everton and will want to improve their record in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Southampton. Everton struggled to break the Saints down on the day and will have to put in a better effort this weekend.

Everton form guide in the Premier League: W-L-L-D-W

Southampton form guide in the Premier League: L-D-L-L-L

Everton vs Southampton Team News

Everton need to win this game

Everton

Yerry Mina and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Fabian Delph is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to feature in this match.

Injured: Yerry Mina, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: Fabian Delph

Suspended: None

Southampton have a depleted squad

Southampton

Southampton have several injuries to account for and will have to do without Theo Walcott, Michael Obafemi, Takumi Minamino, Kyle Walker-Peters, and Ibrahima Diallo this weekend. Oriol Romeu has also been ruled out for the rest of the season and will be unavailable against Everton.

Injured: Theo Walcott, Michael Obafemi, Takumi Minamino, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ibrahima Diallo, Oriol Romeu, William Smallbone

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Everton vs Southampton Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate; Tom Davies, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure; James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Carlo Ancelotti managing the Blues at Bramley-Moore Dock? 😍

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Mohammed Salisu, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek; Alexandre Jankewitz, James Ward-Prowse, Moussa, Djenepo, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams, Danny Ings

Everton vs Southampton Prediction

Everton have been impressive under Carlo Ancelotti this season and will want to prove a point going into this game. With Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin in excellent form, the Toffees will want to build a string of victories in the next few weeks.

Southampton have struggled to cope with their fitness issues and need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Everton are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 3-1 Southampton

