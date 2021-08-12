Everton vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of the Premier League kicks off this weekend as Everton take on Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday. Both teams have a point to prove this season and will want to win this game.

Everton started strongly under Carlo Ancelotti last year but eventually slumped to a 10th-place finish. The Toffees have impressive players in their ranks but will need to justify their potential in the coming months.

Southampton have also been fairly inconsistent in recent years and secured a 15th-place finish last season. The Saints can pack a punch on their day but will need to make the most of their squad this weekend.

Everton vs Southampton Head-to-Head

Everton have a good record against Southampton and have won 50 games out of a total of 105 matches played between the two teams. Southampton have managed 32 victories against Everton and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two Premier League teams took place earlier this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Everton. Southampton were impressive on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Everton form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Southampton form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Everton vs Southampton Team News

Everton have a depleted squad

Everton

Andre Gomes, Moise Kean, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin have made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this game. Richarlison has returned from the Olympics but might not be able to feature against Southampton.

Injured: Jarrad Branthwaite

Doubtful: Andre Gomes, Moise Kean, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Richarlison

Suspended: None

Southampton need to win this game

Southampton

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is back in training but might not recover in time for this game. Sam McQueen and Williams Smallbone are injured and have been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Sam McQueen, William Smallbone

Doubtful: James Ward-Prowse

Suspended: None

Everton vs Southampton Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordan Pickford; Lucas Digne, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman; Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andros Townsend, Alex Iwobi; James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The countdown is 🔛



Watch live as Ralph Hasenhüttl previews #SaintsFC's opening day trip to #EFC on Saturday: https://t.co/hnBb7bvnYi — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 12, 2021

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Romain Perraud, Mohammed Salisu, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters; Ibrahima Diallo, Oriol Romeu, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo; Nathan Tella, Che Adams

Everton vs Southampton Prediction

Everton have an excellent squad at their disposal but cannot afford to underperform yet again this season. The likes of James Rodriguez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have proved their mettle in the Premier League and will need to step up this weekend.

With Danny Ings now at Aston Villa, Southampton will need to find alternative attacking options in the final third. Everton are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Southampton

