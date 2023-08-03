Everton vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5, 2023

Everton welcome Sporting to Goodison Park in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday (August 5). Interestingly, this will be the Toffees' first friendly at home.

Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten run in pre-season. Everton recorded a 1-0 win over Stoke City in their previous outing, thanks to a late winner from Amadou Onana. They finished 17th in the Premier League last season, retaining their top-flight status with a win over Bournemouth on the final day.

Sporting, meanwhile, have recorded four wins in their six friendlies and overcame Villarreal 3-0 at home in their previous outing on Sunday. Marcus Edwards, Pedro Goncalves and Paulinho were on the scoresheet as they recorded their second straight 3-0 win.

After this game, Everton play Fulham at home in their Premier League opener, while Sporting kick off their Primeira Liga campaign at home against Vizela.

Everton vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet for the third time on Saturday. Their previous two meetings came in the second round of the UEFA Europa League in the 2009-10 season. Both teams won at home, with Sporting outscoring Everton 4-2.

Everton have had an unbeaten run in four friendlies, winning three and keeping as many clean sheets.

Sporting have been unbeaten in six friendlies, recording four wins and keeping clean sheets in their last two outings.

Everton have had just one win in five home games.

Sporting have won their last five away games, scoring 14 goals and conceding thrice.

Everton vs Sporting Prediction

Everton have had an unbeaten run in pre-season as they prepare for their first home game of the season. In their only home meeting against Sporting, Everton won 2-1.

Sporting, meanwhile, have won their last two games by a three-goal margin and will play away from home after four games. Nonetheless, considering Sporting's impressive away form, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Sporting

Everton vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Pedro Goncalves to score or assist any time - Yes