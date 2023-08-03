Everton vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5, 2023

Everton welcome Sporting to Goodison Park in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday (August 5). Interestingly, this will be the Toffees' first friendly at home.
Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten run in pre-season. Everton recorded a 1-0 win over Stoke City in their previous outing, thanks to a late winner from Amadou Onana. They finished 17th in the Premier League last season, retaining their top-flight status with a win over Bournemouth on the final day.
Sporting, meanwhile, have recorded four wins in their six friendlies and overcame Villarreal 3-0 at home in their previous outing on Sunday. Marcus Edwards, Pedro Goncalves and Paulinho were on the scoresheet as they recorded their second straight 3-0 win.
After this game, Everton play Fulham at home in their Premier League opener, while Sporting kick off their Primeira Liga campaign at home against Vizela.
Everton vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams meet for the third time on Saturday. Their previous two meetings came in the second round of the UEFA Europa League in the 2009-10 season. Both teams won at home, with Sporting outscoring Everton 4-2.
- Everton have had an unbeaten run in four friendlies, winning three and keeping as many clean sheets.
- Sporting have been unbeaten in six friendlies, recording four wins and keeping clean sheets in their last two outings.
- Everton have had just one win in five home games.
- Sporting have won their last five away games, scoring 14 goals and conceding thrice.
Everton vs Sporting Prediction
Everton have had an unbeaten run in pre-season as they prepare for their first home game of the season. In their only home meeting against Sporting, Everton won 2-1.
Sporting, meanwhile, have won their last two games by a three-goal margin and will play away from home after four games. Nonetheless, considering Sporting's impressive away form, expect them to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Everton 1-2 Sporting
Everton vs Sporting Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Sporting
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes
Tip 4: Pedro Goncalves to score or assist any time - Yes