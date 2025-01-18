Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Everton take on Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important clash at Goodison Park on Sunday. Both teams have been in poor form this season and will want to win this game.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The North London outfit slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of local rivals Arsenal last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table and have struggled this season. The Toffees suffered a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against Everton and have won 72 out of the 189 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 57 victories.

Everton have won only one of their last 24 matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 scoreline in September 2020.

Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten in their last 11 matches away from home against Everton in the Premier League but have won only three of these games.

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have played out draws in 17 of their 32 matches at Goodison Park in the Premier League - the most drawn fixture at a single venue in the competition.

Everton have lost their last three matches in the Premier League without scoring a goal.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have failed to meet expectations this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The away side has failed to hit its peak under Ange Postecoglou and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Everton have been in poor form this season but will back themselves on their own turf. Both teams have issues to address and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

