Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th October 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important encounter at Goodison Park on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The North London outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and struggled to make an impact this season. The Toffees slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against Everton and have won 72 out of the 190 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 58 victories.

Everton have won only one of their last six matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a narrow 2-1 margin against Crystal Palace in a Premier League match in October this year.

Everton have conceded at least one goal in each of their last five matches in all competitions, with their previous such result coming in a 0-0 stalemate against Aston Villa in a Premier League match last month.

Tottenham Hotspur have won only one of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin against Leeds United in a Premier League match this month.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled over the past year and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Mohammed Kudus and Richarlison can be lethal on their day and will look to be at their best this weekend.

Everton can be effective on their day but have blown hot and cold in recent months. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

