Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Sean Dyche's Everton side in an important clash at Goodison Park on Monday.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Everton are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The Toffees held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The North London outfit played out a 3-3 draw against Southampton last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against Everton and have won 70 out of the 185 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 57 victories.

Everton have won only one of their last 20 matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, with their only victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in 2020.

After three consecutive defeats at Goodison Park between 2011 and 2012, Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten in their last nine away games against Everton in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur have kept 24 clean sheets against Everton in the Premier League - more than they have managed against any other opponent in the competition.

Everton have won three of their first four Premier League home games under Sean Dyche - more victories than they had managed in their first 10 such matches under Frank Lampard.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur are in the midst of a tumultuous period at the moment and will need to work hard to revive their campaign. The likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min can be lethal on their day and will look to be at their best this week.

Everton have shown marked improvement under Sean Dyche and will look to pull off a result in this match. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

