Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Everton will entertain Tottenham Hotspur at the Goodison Park in Premier League action on Saturday.

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last five league outings. They have played out goalless draws in their two league games this year. They have just one win in their last nine games across all competitions and were held to a goalless draw by Fulham in their previous outing on Tuesday.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two games on Wednesday, recording a 3-2 home triumph over Brentford thanks to second-half goals from Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson, and Richarlison. After being held to a 2-2 draw by Manchester United last month, they lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the FA Cup last week.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 187 times across all competitions since 1904. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 71 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 57 wins and 59 games have ended in draws.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the hosts and recorded a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

Everton have the third-worst attacking record in the Premier League this season, scoring 24 goals in 22 league games. On the flip side, they also have the fourth-best defensive record, shipping in 28 goals, five fewer than the visitors.

Tottenham Hotspur have just one win in their last five away wins in the Premier League, suffering two defeats and drawing two games.

The hosts have failed to score in three of their last five league meetings against the visitors while conceding 10 times in that period.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

The Toffees have been in poor form recently, with just one win in their last nine games in all competitions. In the Premier League, they are winless in their last five outings and have failed to score in their last three games.

They are unbeaten in their last five home games against the visitors, with the four league meetings in that period ending in draws. They have just one loss in their last four Premier League home matches, recording two wins while keeping three clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Bamidele Alli, and Andre Gomes are confirmed absentees for head coach Sean Dyche. Idrissa Gueye is back from the 2023 AFCON and faces a late fitness test alongside Amadou Onana and Seamus Coleman. Arnaut Danjuma picked up a knock against Fulham and is a doubt.

Spurs returned to winning ways after two games on Wednesday and will look to build on that form. They have scored at least two goals in five of their last six away games in the league and are expected to find the back of the net with ease.

There's not a lot of positive news for them in terms of team news but head coach Ange Postecoglou should welcome back Pape Sarr as he has returned from the 2023 AFCON.

Considering the hosts' current struggles and the visitors' better record in recent games in this fixture, Tottenham are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Richarlison to score or assist any time - Yes