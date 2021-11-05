Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips- 7th November 2021

Everton are set to play Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Everton come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Bruno Lage's Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. First-half goals from centre-back Max Kilman and Mexican striker Raul Jimenez ensured victory for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nigerian winger Alex Iwobi scored the consolation goal for Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, beat nine-man Vitesse 3-2 in the group stage of the UEFA Conference League. First-half goals from South Korean forward Son Heung-min and Brazilian attacker Lucas Moura and an own goal from Danish defender Jacob Rasmussen sealed the deal for Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur, who had Argentine centre-back Cristian Romero sent off in the second-half.

Rasmussen and Slovakian midfielder Matus Bero scored the consolation goals for Vitesse, who had centre-back Danilo Doekhi and German goalkeeper Markus Schubert sent off in the second-half.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur have won 12 games.

Everton have won seven, while 12 have ended in a draw.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently 9th in the league table, and have won only two of their last five league games. A poor performance against Manchester United resulted in Nuno Espirito Santo's sacking.

Everton, on the other hand, are 10th in the league, and have lost their last three league games.

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has endured a poor start to the season, and has registered only one league goal.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has arguably been Everton's best performer this season, and has made six goal contributions in the league. He is currently nursing an injury.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Everton were missing some important players against Wolverhampton Wanderers, including stars Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure. There was heavy protest in the summer against the appointment of Rafa Benitez as manager due to his Liverpool connections. The Spaniard is a wily coach, but he will now be feeling the pressure after a poor run of form.

Gary Neville @GNev2 Well done to @CalvertLewin14 for going on MNF. Live TV , no script and for a current player to put themselves in that position takes some guts. He’s speaking well and really relaxed. ( even though I’m sure he’s a bit nervous ) . Looks the part too. Hope more do it. 💙 Well done to @CalvertLewin14 for going on MNF. Live TV , no script and for a current player to put themselves in that position takes some guts. He’s speaking well and really relaxed. ( even though I’m sure he’s a bit nervous ) . Looks the part too. Hope more do it. 💙

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, finally pulled the cord on the Nuno Espirito Santo experiment. Antonio Conte has arrived as manager, and the Italian is regarded by many as one of the best managers in world football. Conte's CV speaks for itself, and Tottenham Hotspur now have a world-class boss at the helm who can help them recover their mojo.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“It's not just about Harry Kane, we are here to achieve our ambitions”. Tottenham director Paratici: “Talking about transfers with Conte? Not at all - we trust our players. I know that Antonio will be 100% committed & will fight every single day for this football club” ⚪️ #THFC “It's not just about Harry Kane, we are here to achieve our ambitions”. Tottenham director Paratici: “Talking about transfers with Conte? Not at all - we trust our players. I know that Antonio will be 100% committed & will fight every single day for this football club” ⚪️ #THFC“It's not just about Harry Kane, we are here to achieve our ambitions”.

Conte's Tottenham Hotspur should get the better of Everton.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 1- Result: Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2- Goals over/under 2: over 2 goals

Tip 3: Harry Kane to score anytime: YES

Tip 4- Bold prediction: Tottenham Hotspur to win by 2 goals

