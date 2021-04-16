Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21 

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton in the Premier League as they hope to claim their first win in three games.

Just as they were cruising towards a place in the top four, Spurs have dropped points in each of their last two league outings.

Newcastle United drew level before Manchester United came back from behind to exact revenge on Jose Mourinho's men with a 3-1 win.

Everton, who illuminate this fixture by being only one point off Spurs, are winless in their last five matches across all competitions. However, they know that the Champions League race is not off the cards for them, as they have a game in hand.

The Toffees broke their run of 15 winless matches against Spurs in the reverse fixture, claiming a 1-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Recent history at home is also against Everton, as they have not won in any of their past seven matches at home against the same opposition.

Everton vs Tottenham head-to-head

Everton have won 56 matches and drawn 57 against Tottenham. Spurs, however, have the upper hand against their hosts, having earned 68 wins. As mentioned, Tottenham have been dominant at Goodison Park in recent fixtures.

Everton form guide (Premier League): D-D-L-L-W

Tottenham form guide (Premier League): L-D-W-L-W

Everton vs Tottenham team news

Domic Calvert-Lewin is ruled out for Everton

Everton

Everton's star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been ruled out of the fixture due to an abductor issue. An adductor injury keeps Yerry Mina on the sidelines. Meanwhile, a long injury list includes Fabian Delph, Bernard, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Jordan Pickford's scheduled return is a welcome respite for Ancelotti. Midfield duo Allan and Andre Gomes are also poised to slot straight into the starting XI.

Injured: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph, Bernard, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Matt Doherty will not be available to face Everton

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs will be without full-backs Ben Davies and Matt Doherty. While the former is sidelined for the long-term, Doherty is back in individual training. In a week or so, he should be ready to don the Tottenham colors again.

Injured: Ben Davies, Matt Doherty

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Everton vs Tottenham probable XI

Everton predicted XI (3-5-2): Jordan Pickford; Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane; Seamus Coleman, Allan, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne; Richarlison, James Rodriguez

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko; Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-Min Son; Harry Kane

Everton vs Tottenham match prediction

The fact that both teams have lost their rhythm during this key juncture of the season is what makes this fixture so unpredictable.

Everton's defensive porosity and Harry Kane's lethal finishing could prove to be the difference between the two teams. We expect Spurs to edge Ancelotti's men on the evening.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur