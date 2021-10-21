Everton vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd October 2021

Everton host Watford at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting starts to the season.

Everton have faltered of late. Despite their strong start to the season, Rafael Benitez's side are currently eighth in the league, having won only one of their last five games across all competitions. The Toffees will hope to bounce back with a win against a poor Watford side on Saturday.

Watford have struggled this season. New manager Claudio Ranieri's side have only managed to win two league games this campaign and will be going into the fixture off the back of a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool. The Hornets will look to kickstart their season with a win against Everton on Saturday.

Neither side have been in the best form of late, however, both sides will be desperate to win the game on Saturday and that should make for an exciting contest.

Everton vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning five out of their last 10 league meetings, with Watford winning only two

Watford are tied for the fourth worst attack in the Premier League this season, having only scored seven goals in their eight games so far.

Everton won their last three games against Watford across all competitions

Everton vs Watford Prediction

It is hard to see Watford winning this game given the way the two sides have performed so far this season. However, with Everton missing Abdoulaye Doucoure in midfield and both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison being doubts for the game, this will not be a straightforward win for the Toffees.

Watford, on the other hand, will have their own injury issues to deal with, as Peter Etebo, Christian Kabasele and Francisco Sierralta are all unavailable for the game due to injury. However, Josh King could return to the squad after having recovered from a knee injury he picked up earlier this month.

Despite injury worries, Everton should still have enough firepower to get past Watford on Saturday.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Watford

Everton vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Everton

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Watford are among the worst teams in the league in terms of expected goals and have only managed to find the back of the net in three Premier League games this season).

Tip 3 - Either Demarai Gray or Andros Townsend to find the back of the net for Everton - YES (The two wingers are Everton's top scorers this season with three goals apiece. With both Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin being doubts for the game, the onus will be on the two Englishmen to produce the goals on Saturday).

Tip 4 - Everton to score via set piece - YES (Everton have been awarded the most penalties in the league this season with three from their eight games so far. Five of Everton's 13 league goals have come from set-pieces this campaign).

