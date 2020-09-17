Everton vs West Brom prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Ever since Don Carlo rolled up at Goodison Park midway through last season, Everton have been a tough proposition to go up against for anyone in the Premier League - something Jose Mourinho found out first-hand over the weekend.

The legendary Italian manager has managed to organise what had been a leaky defence under Marco Silva and add bite to their attack by fostering a fruitful striking partnership between Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

But it is the midfield additions of James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan over the summer that could prove pivotal in powering Everton to a European qualification spot come the end of the season.

However, they have to get past Slaven Bilic's promising West Brom side this weekend in order to generate any sort of real momentum.

The Croatian manager saw his side eventually succumb to a 3-0 defeat to Leicester City in their opening league fixture but would have taken the positives from what was a bright and industrious start to the game.

He will be hoping for more of that against Ancelotti's charges in the hope of registering West Brom's first win of the season.

For a newly promoted side, the quicker that monkey is off their backs, the better.

Everton vs West Brom Head-to-Head

The two clubs have played each other 24 times in the Premier League era with the Toffees clearly holding the upper hand, winning 12 of those encounters.

Advertisement

West Brom have managed only six wins and the teams have drawn on the other six occasions.

Everton form guide: W W W D L

West Brom form guide: W L D D L

Everton vs West Brom Team News

Everton

Everton are in the midst of a deepening injury crisis at center back with Michael Keane and Yerry Mina the only two fit senior players in that position.

Mason Holgate, who is out with a toe injury, was joined on the sidelines by youngster Jarrad Branthwaite over midweek after he twisted his ankle during the Carabao Cup game against Salford City.

There are rumours that Everton will try and woo Chelsea stand out Fikayo Tomori to the club on loan to help alleviate their injury woes.

However, the remainder of their team should remain unchanged from the Tottenham game.

Injuries: Mason Holgate, Cenk Tosun, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: Jarrad Branthwaite, Fabian Delph

West Brom

Even at this early stage in the season, it does seem like West Brom's fortunes are tied into how well Grady Diangana performs.

Grady Diangana averaged 0.68 non-penalties goals + assists p90 in the Championship last season, the best rate among players aged under 23.



A serious talent. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tor6uux96n — Statman Scouts (@StatmanScouts) September 10, 2020

The youngster was electric for the first 20 minutes against Leicester City and appeared to be the conduit through which all of West Brom's attack flowed.

Bilic will be hoping to set his squad up around the 22-year-old winger and will look to the likes of Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson to provide additional cut and thrust up top.

Injuries: Kenneth Zohore

Everton vs West Brom Predicted Lineups

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Gomes, Allan, Doucoure, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, O'Shea, Townsend, Pereira, Sawyers, Livermore, Diangana, Robinson

Everton vs West Brom Prediction

James Rodriguez's ball-playing ability for Everton was a joy to behold and should be on full display against West Brom if he plays.

James Rodriguez created five chances vs Tottenham 👏



That's the most by a player on their Premier League debut since Alexis Sanchez in 2014.#TOTEVE pic.twitter.com/Rv3if1f3yy — Goal (@goal) September 13, 2020

Richarlison will be hoping to open his goal-scoring account for the season as well.

Slaven Bilic, on the other hand, will be hoping that his back five will be able to hold off the threat posed by Ancelotti's men.

Getting the right foothold is of paramount importance to newly promoted sides and the Croatian manager will know that. It's another question altogether, however, if he will be able to pull it off against the quality of the Toffees.

Prediction: Everton 2 - 1 West Brom