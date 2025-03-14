Everton vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2025

Everton manager David Moyes will lead his men into battle against his former club West Ham United at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday. Everton head into the weekend on the back of three successive draws while the Hammers look to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United last weekend.

Moyes' return to Everton seems have had the desired effect so far. Although he started off with a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, the Scottish coach has managed to steady the ship. They are unbeaten in eight games since, winning and drawing four each.

However, after managing to pick up only four points from their last five league matches, the Goodies are under pressure to produce something a bit more inspired this weekend.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter's side would have fancied their chances as they prepared for a showdown with Newcastle United last Monday. They seemed to have gathered some wind in their sails following successive wins over Arsenal and Leicester City.

However, Bruno Guimaraes' solitary goal in the second half proved enough to spoil their party. It marked the 13th league defeat of the campaign for the Hammers who have now failed to score for a third time in eight matches under Potter.

They are currently 15th in the table, tied on points with their Saturday opponents.

Everton vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have failed to score more than a single goal in any of their last 10 Premier League matches against West Ham United, netting just six times in total.

Everton have lost four of their last six Premier League home matches against West Ham United.

Everton's current eight-game unbeaten streak in the league is their longest since a run of nine between December 2016 and February 2017 under Ronald Koeman.

West Ham have failed to score in 37.5% of their top-flight matches under Potter as opposed to 20% under former manager Julen Lopetegui.

Everton have played out 12 draws in the Premier League this season which is more than any other side in the competition.

Everton vs West Ham United Prediction

As has been the trend of late in meetings between these two sides, the first goal could prove to be crucial on Saturday. In seven out of the last eight league matches between Everton and West Ham, the team that secured the opening goal went on to win.

Moyes has an awful record against Potter, losing all seven meetings. Everton should be able to make their home advantage count here and secure all three points.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 West Ham United

Everton vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

