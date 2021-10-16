Everton vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips - 17th October 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another round of important matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with West Ham United at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Everton vs West Ham United Preview

Everton are in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive under Rafael Benitez this season. The Toffees held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch in their own backyard this weekend.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after a slow start to their Premier League campaign. The Hammers suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against newly-promoted Brentford earlier this month and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Everton vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have an impressive record against West Ham United and have won 73 games out of 145 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 41 victories.

With 27 victories and 87 goals in the Premier League era, Everton have an impressive recent record against the Hammers.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been excellent in this fixture and has scored five goals in his last four league appearances against West Ham United.

Everton midfielder Andros Townsend has been impressive in the Premier League so far and has five goals and three assists in his last nine matches.

Michail Antonio is behind only Mohamed Salah in terms of goal contributions in the Premier League this season, with six goals and four assists in the competition.

Everton have won seven points from losing positions this season and have shown improvement under Rafael Benitez.

Everton vs West Ham United Prediction

Everton are in impressive form at the moment and have shown steady improvement since the start of the season. The Toffees will want to secure European qualification this season and cannot afford to drop points in this game.

West Ham United, on the other hand, have lost two of their last three games and will need to be at their best in this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and will likely share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 West Ham United

Everton vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3- Michail Antonio to score anytime: YES

Tip 4- Bold prediction: West Ham United to win by 2 goals

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi