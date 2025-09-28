Everton vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th September 2025

David Moyes will lead Everton into battle against his former employers West Ham United in the Premier League at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday. The Hammers sacked Graham Potter after a slow start to the season and Nuno Espirito Santo has been appointed to replace him.

The opening weeks of the 2024-25 season were filled with promise for Everton. They recovered from their opening-day defeat with three successive wins in all competitions. However, that run ended swiftly and they now go into MOnday's match on a three-game winless streak.

The Toffees were expected to return to winning ways in midweek as they took on Wolverhampton Wanderers in an EFL Cup third round contest at Molineux. Wolves are yet to earn a win in the new Premier League season and have been at sixes and sevens in the opening phase of the new campaign.

However, goals from Marshall Munetsi and Tolu Arokodare enable them to put Everton to the sword. Despite a poor result in midweek, there is reason for Moyes' men to feel optimistic about their chances agains the Irons on Monday.

The Toffees are yet to concede a goal at home in the league this term and it is going to take something special from the Hammers to break them down. The Hammers have had it tough in the opening gameweeks of the new campaign and currently sit 19th in the league table.

A 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace in gameweekfive proved to be the final straw for the Hammers' management as they decided to pull the plug on Potter. His successor Santo now inherits a side low on confidence but one which has seen a fair amount of success in their last five trips to Everton.

West Ham have returned victorious from Everton in three of their last five visits.

Everton vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Everton have managed just one win in their last five Premier League home clashes with West Ham (one draw and three losses). Interestingly, David Moyes has been in the dugout for all of them, once with Everton and four times with the Hammers.

Since 2021, West Ham have beaten Everton five times in the league, a tally bettered only against Wolves (six). That said, both meetings between these sides last season ended in draws.

The Hammers are winless in their last three Premier League outings on a Monday (two losses and one draw). They’ve already lost both Monday fixtures in 2025 (1-2 vs Chelsea, 0-1 vs Newcastle) after previously winning nine of their last 10 on that day (one loss).

Everton haven’t conceded a Premier League goal yet at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium, winning 2-0 against Brighton and drawing 0-0 with Aston Villa. Only Swansea (Liberty Stadium) and Spurs (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) have also kept clean sheets in each of their first three games at a new home ground.

Since David Moyes’ return, Everton have lost just twice in 12 league home games (four wins and six draws). They’re also aiming to start a season with three straight home clean sheets for the first time since the 1987–88 campaign.

Everton vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United bowed out of the EFL Cup in the second round against Everton's assailants Wolves. As such, they had no commitments in midweek and should be better rested than the Toffees. However, Everton are in much better form and will be raring to return to winning ways.

Moyes' men should able to get a win here, albeit a narrow one.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 West Ham United

Everton vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

