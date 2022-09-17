Everton vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18th 2022

Everton will entertain West Ham United at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

The home team is one of just two teams without a win in the competition after six games, but they have managed to avoid defeats in their last four games. They held Liverpool to a goalless draw at home in their previous outing and, with four points to their name, they occupy 17th place in the league standings.

The Hammers also have four points to their name but trail the hosts on goal difference. They have just one win to their name this term and suffered a 2-1 defeat against London rivals Chelsea last time around.

However, they have recorded back-to-back wins in the UEFA Europa Conference League and overcame Silkeborg in their away game with a 3-2 win on Thursday.

Everton vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 147 times across all competitions. The hosts have been the better side against their London rivals, picking up 73 wins. West Ham have 43 wins against the Merseysiders while 31 games have ended in draws.

Last season, the Hammers recorded a league double over Everton with a 2-1 home win and a 1-0 win at Sunday's venue. Everton are winless at home against West Ham since September 2020.

The hosts have won more games in the Premier League (27) and scored more goals in the competition (88) against the visitors than any other opposition.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in nine of Everton's last 11 home games in the Premier League.

Interestingly, after six games, Everton and West Ham have the second-worst and the joint-worst attacking record in the English top-flight, scoring four and three goals respectively.

All but one of the last 11 meetings between the two sides have produced conclusive results, with five wins apiece for each side.

Everton vs West Ham United Prediction

Both teams have endured slower starts to their league campaign than they would've expected. They are yet to find their goalscoring boots and, taking their form and recent history into consideration, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 West Ham United

Everton vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/Under 2.5 Yellow cards - Over 2.5

