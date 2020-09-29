Everton vs West Ham United prediction, preview team news and more | EFL Cup 2020-21

Everton will look to keep their perfect start to the 2020-21 season intact as they host West Ham at the Goodison in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. West Ham will be hoping to carry the momentum from their 4-0 thrashing of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League as they take on the Toffees in the Round of 16.

Everton's new-look midfield featuring the likes of James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan have transformed the side and are currently being well complemented by their forwards, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

However, it remains to be seen how many first team players Carlo Ancelotti will field against the Hammers in the cup competition. Same goes for West Ham as they look to kick on with their newly found form after starting the season off on a dismal note with back to back defeats.

Everton are currently the odds on favourites to go through to the quarter-finals. Given the rate at which both teams have been scoring goals in the cup competition, we could see a goalfest on Wednesday.

Everton vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

Everton and West Ham United have locked horns 30 times till today. The Hammers have won a mere five times while Everton have been victorious on 16 occasions. Nine games have ended as draws.

The last time these two sides met was in January in the Premier League and the sides played out a 1-1 draw.

Everton form guide: WWWWW

West Ham form guide: LWLWW

Everton vs West Ham United Team News

Advertisement

💪 | “I need more games but so far I think I have done well. I can improve more, because I know I am not at my best yet.



"Against Palace, I gave the ball away a couple of times, so I am not happy about that. I am a very demanding person." - @abdoudoucoure16.



Mentality: 💯 — Everton (@Everton) September 28, 2020

Carlo Ancelotti's side will be without Jarrad Branthwaite and Mason Holgate. Jonas Lossl could replace Jordan Pickford in goal. Bernard and Gylfi Sigurdsson could feature for the Toffees.

Injuries: Jarrad Branthwaite and Mason Holgate

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

We can confirm that Ryan Fredericks has sustained a low-grade muscle injury to his left hamstring. Click on the photo below to read the full update...



Get well soon, @RyanFredericks_! 💪 — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 28, 2020

Ryan Fredericks picked up an injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the weekend and is set to miss out. Ben Johnson is expected to take up his spot. Felipe Anderson who was rested against Wolves is expected to lead the attack with Sebastian Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko.

Injuries: Ryan Fredericks

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Everton vs West Ham United Predicted Lineups

Everton predicted XI: Jonas Lossl; Kenny, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne; Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bernard

West Ham United predicted XI: Darren Randolph; Ben Johnson, Fabian Balbuena, Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku; Mark Noble, Declan Rice; Andriy Yarmolenko, Manuel Lanzini, Felipe Anderson; Sebastian Haller

Everton vs West Ham United Prediction

The message from Carlo Ancelotti will be clear. He will not be ready to tolerate any kind of blemishes on their perfect record in the new season as the Italian manager starts to assert himself. West Ham have looked good of late but maybe not good enough to beat this Everton side.

Prediction: Everton 4-2 West Ham United