Everton vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd November 2022

With the World Cup underway in Qatar, Everton focus on their own preparations before the resumption of Premier League football with a Sydney Super Cup match against Western Sydney Wanderers at the CommBank Stadium on Wednesday.

Everton vs Western Sydney Wanderers Preview

Western Sydney Wanderers are currently in second place in the A-League standings and have made a fairly impressive start to their campaign. The Australian outfit edged local rivals Sydney FC to a 1-0 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The Toffees suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Everton vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have never played a match against Western Sydney Wanderers and will need to be at their best going into this match.

Everton have won only three of their 15 matches in the Premier League so far this season and are winless in their last three matches in the competition.

Western Sydney Wanderers have started their A-League campaign in admirable fashion and have won four of their six league matches - only Melbourne City have secured more victories so far.

Everton have conceded nine goals in their last three matches in all competitions and have conceded seven goals over the course of two matches against Bournemouth this month.

Western Sydney Wanderers are currently the joint-best defence in the A-League and have conceded only four goals in their six matches so far.

Everton vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Everton have grown in stature under Frank Lampard's tutelage and have had their moments this season. The Toffees have a good squad at their disposal and will want to make the most of their World Cup break.

Everton @Everton | Three Blues could be in



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Iran - 1pm GMT

Group B



Idrissa Gana Gueye

Netherlands - 4pm GMT

Group A



Good luck, lads! | Three Blues could be in #FIFAWorldCup action today:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @JPickford1 , Conor CoadyIran - 1pm GMTGroup BIdrissa Gana GueyeNetherlands - 4pm GMTGroup AGood luck, lads! 🇶🇦 | Three Blues could be in #FIFAWorldCup action today:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @JPickford1, Conor Coady🆚 Iran - 1pm GMT⚽️ Group B🇸🇳 Idrissa Gana Gueye🆚 Netherlands - 4pm GMT⚽️ Group AGood luck, lads! 💙 https://t.co/s4sD7x9j8i

Western Sydney Wanderers can pack a punch on their day and will want to test themselves against Premier League opposition. Everton are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

Everton vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Neal Maupay to score - Yes

Get the England vs Iran live score now and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes