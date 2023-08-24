Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

Everton are set to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Everton come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Aston Villa in their most recent game. Goals from Scottish midfielder John McGinn, Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, Jamaican winger Leon Bailey and Colombian striker Jhon Duran secured the win for Aston Villa.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, lost 4-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in their most recent game. Goals from Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma and Ecuadorian left-back Pervis Estupinan and a brace from winger Solly March ensured victory for Brighton & Hove Albion. South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan scored the goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers, who had midfielder Matheus Nunes sent off late in the second-half.

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Wolverhampton Wanderers have won five games, lost five and drawn six.

Everton are yet to score a goal in the league this season; in two games, they have scored zero and conceded five.

South Korean attacker Hwang Hee-chan has scored the only goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league this season.

Spanish winger Pablo Sarabia provided the assist for Hwang's goal.

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Gone are the days of Everton spending extravagantly in the transfer market; during a time when almost every Premier League club is splashing the cash, Everton have had to restrain themselves. Their most expensive acquisition has been Portuguese striker Youssef Chermiti for €12.5 million from Sporting CP; the 19-year old is expected to provide competition to the injury-prone Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Signing Ashley Young in 2023 does not inspire confidence; Young was certainly an useful player in his prime, but the 38-year old cannot be expected to start every game. Much will be expected from Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma as a result; the 26-year old has long been touted as a potential star.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, too, are sailing on a similar boat to Everton's when it comes to transfers. Not much activity has been witnessed, and Julen Lopetegui has left the club due to the transfer inactivity.

Gary O'Neil did a commendable job at Bournemouth last season, and Wolves played some good football against Manchester United in the first game. Their could be outgoings though; Manchester City have been heavily linked with Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes recently.

A close game is on the cards, with Everton emerging victorious.

Prediction: Everton 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Everton

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Everton to keep a clean sheet- yes