Everton will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on Monday (December 26) as the Premier League returns.

The hosts have had mixed performances this season but struggled just before the international break. Everton lost 4-1 to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup third round before suffering a 3-0 defeat to the same opponents in the league four days later. Everton are 17th in the league table with 14 points from 15 games.

Wolves, meanwhile, have endured a disastrous campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Bruno Lage. Former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has arrived in the dugout and led the Wanderers to a largely comfortable 2-0 win over Gillingham in the League Cup earlier this week.

The visitors are rock-bottom in the standings with just ten points from 15 games. They will play their first Premier League game under the new boss on Monday.

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 138 previous meetings between Everton and Wolves, with the hosts leading 63-48, while 27 games have been drawn.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture after losing two of their previous four.

Everton have conceded 17 league goals this season, the joint-fewest of all teams outside the UEFA Champions League spots.

Wolves (8) are the lowest-scoring side in the Premier League this season.

Two of the Toffees' three league wins this season have come at home.

Wolves have picked up just two points away from home in the Premier League this season, joint-fewest alongside newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Everton are on a run of back-to-back league defeats and have won just one of their last seven games. They have won just two home games all season and could struggle here.

Wolves, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five league games and will look to begin life under Lopetegui on a positive note. They have, however, struggled on the road and might settle for a point.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Wolves' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Wolves to score first: Yes (The away team have scored the first goal in four of their last five games.)

