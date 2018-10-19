×
Every Player From the Premier League's Big 6 Clubs Out of Contract at the End of This Season

Jamie Spencer
Top 5 / Top 10
150   //    19 Oct 2018, 20:57 IST

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League

Player contracts are no longer necessarily displays of loyalty, but what purpose they do serve is effective as protection for clubs in the transfer market, an insurance policy against players being poached for less than they might be worth.

Clubs can become vulnerable to losing players when contracts are expiring, facing either cut-price sales or watching them walk away as free agents thanks to the 1995 Bosman ruling. On the other side of the same coin, an expired contract will finally allow a club to release a player they might have been trying to move on for some time.

Should a club be unwilling to release a player on an expiring contract at the end of the season, yet remain unable to successfully negotiate a new deal, the only alternative is to find a buyer during the January transfer window so they can at least command a transfer fee.

Arsenal let Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United in January last season, able to arrange a deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan head in the opposite direction. But the Gunners gambled on Mesut Ozil, refusing to sell in January in the hope they could tie him down to fresh terms before it was too late. They were successful on that occasion, but it was a huge risk.

Had no new contract been agreed, Arsenal would have been looking at a player potentially worth a minimum of £40m walking away for absolutely nothing. That, quite frankly is a football club's worst nightmare and one that everyone wants to avoid.

This is a rundown of every player from the Premier League's 'Big 6' clubs - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - who is currently on course to be out of contract at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Contract length data sourced from Transfermarkt

Arsenal

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League
Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

Aaron Ramsey will be a big loss for Arsenal in the summer after he recently effectively confirmed that this season will be his last with the club after contract talks broke down.

The arrival of new goalkeeper Bernd Leno in July could see Petr Cech let go without too much bother come June as the veteran stopper has made high profile mistakes this season.

It will, however, be interesting to see whether inconsistent forward Danny Welbeck is offered a new deal. Meanwhile, 32-year-old Nacho Monreal's versatility and experience will surely see the Gunners ask the Spaniard to stick around beyond this season.

Chances are that veteran summer signing Stephan Lichtsteiner might only last one season after only serving as a backup option since joining from Juventus.

Petr Cech (GK)

Nacho Monreal (DF)

Stephan Lichtsteiner (DF)

Aaron Ramsey (MF)

Danny Welbeck (FW)


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United David De Gea Anthony Martial Arsenal Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
Jamie Spencer
