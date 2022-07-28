“Everybody asks me this and I can’t explain it” – Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli discusses bizzare incident from last season

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli recently had club legend Ian Wright in stitches after telling a story about a bizarre incident last season.

The 21-year-old forward enjoyed an excellent 2021-22 campaign for the Gunners. However, he received a red card during their clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers in February.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Martinelli red card incident:



🗣 "I've never seen anything like this before. I've never seen that before in my career. The rules can say it's possible, but you have to be very willing to do it." Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Martinelli red card incident: 🗣 "I've never seen anything like this before. I've never seen that before in my career. The rules can say it's possible, but you have to be very willing to do it."

The Brazilian first attempted to stop a counter-attack by pushing a Wolves player who took a throw-in to get his side rolling. When that didn't work, Martinelli eventually took out the attacker with a cynical foul in the same phase of play.

The forward received two instant yellow cards for both fouls, making it an almost unprecedented event in Premier League history.

Martinelli explained the incident to Wright on the legendary England forward's podcast, as Wright stated (as quoted by Football.London):

"You know what was really funny? I've got to say the Wolves game, you know the sending off? In the space of like 10 seconds my man got sent off. I was watching on the television and when it happened [bursts out laughing]."

The Arsenal youngster replied:

"Everybody asks me this and I can't explain it."

Wright proceeded to ask if the South American could believe what had happened, to which he said:

"I couldn't believe it. I didn't know what to say, I was like 'what?' He gave me three cards [gestures waving cards], he goes one, two and then red. Three cards!"

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc Gabriel Martinelli on his red card against Wolves: “Everyone asks me this & I can’t explain! I couldn’t believe [it]! I didn’t know what to say, I was just like, ‘What?!’. He gave me three cards [in a row]: one, two, then the red! Three cards!” [ @WrightysHouse Gabriel Martinelli on his red card against Wolves: “Everyone asks me this & I can’t explain! I couldn’t believe [it]! I didn’t know what to say, I was just like, ‘What?!’. He gave me three cards [in a row]: one, two, then the red! Three cards!” [@WrightysHouse] #afc https://t.co/knYVFARae0

Arsenal won the match 1-0 courtesy of Gabriel Magalhaes' goal in the first half. They managed to hold on to their lead after Martinelli's sending off in the 69th minute.

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal forward's incredible workrate

In December, Martinelli went on an incredibly hot streak of four goals in six games and established himself as an important part of Mikel Arteta's starting lineup.

The Spaniard praised the attacker during that time, as he said per Football.London:

"He trains incredibly hard, he is always willing to do more and he is not scared or afraid to take risks, and that is what I like about him. You cannot play every action at 100mph, it is impossible."

He added:

"It is not very efficient for you because you burn yourself out after a few minutes, and then you're just chasing a situation and not reading exactly what is needed. Gabi is doing much better at that. We have to try to do that without losing the passion, the energy and this capacity he has to just affect the game with the way he acts on the pitch."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far