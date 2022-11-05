“Everyone gets to age, it weighs, and it gets a little more difficult” – Manchester United star admits he was ‘surprised’ by Cristiano Ronaldo tantrum but aware that ‘it happens’

Manchester United midfielder Fred has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo's conduct during their match against Tottenham Hotspur surprised him. The Portuguese striker refused to come on as a substitute during the game, instead walking out of Old Trafford, much to the shock of fans and pundits alike.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



"There has to be consequences. It is important for the attitude and mentality of the group". Erik ten Hag: "Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham"."There has to be consequences. It is important for the attitude and mentality of the group". Erik ten Hag: "Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham". 🚨🔴 #MUFC"There has to be consequences. It is important for the attitude and mentality of the group". https://t.co/pExifE8LKW

The Brazilian midfielder revealed that Ronaldo's actions on the day were rather surprising, saying to TNT Sports (via Football356):

“Dude, I didn’t. I was on the pitch there. You end up getting focused, you don’t even see it. Turned out I saw it later on the news. I was even surprised when I saw it, but it happens.

Fred also discussed Manchester United's decision to punish Cristiano Ronaldo:

“Dude, it’s hard. Everyone deals in some way. It’s obvious that everyone wants to be on the pitch, they want to play to help the team So when you end up not playing, you get frustrated. This is normal, it has happened to him, it has happened to me, to someone else. I think that’s part of football.

“But I think it stayed there, we talked there, they had their conversation, he and Ten Hag. The important thing is that everything is ok. He scored again too, which is important, I hope he can keep scoring and have a great season at United.”

The Brazilian also noted that while Cristiano Ronaldo's quality was beyond doubt, but age was bound to have some drawbacks:

“Everyone knows about Cristiano’s quality and ability… one of the best players in the history of football. So you can’t dismiss Cristiano anyway. A very important player both on and off the pitch. Of course, age also matters a bit. This is normal.

“Everyone gets to age, it weighs, and it gets a little more difficult. But we know the quality and ability he has, to be able to decide a match. So very happy to have him by our side and I hope he comes back and stays 100% too.”

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been getting more playing time

After storming off the pitch during the Tottenham game, Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't included the squad ahead for Manchester United's big clash against Chelsea. Since that Saturday in late October, however, the forward has completed all 90 minutes in their last three games in all competitions.

He has been vital in that period, scoring a goal against Sheriff and providing an assist against Real Sociedad. Prior to these recent starts for Manchester United, Ronaldo has had to make do with opportunities from the bench, having come on as a substitute in six Premier League games.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes