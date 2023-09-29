“Everyone is quicker than me in this team bro” – Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate stars in hilarious video of Liverpool stars’ EA FC ratings

As per tradition, the official ratings for the EA FC 24 video game were delivered to the Liverpool team, sparking reactions from the players. French defender Ibrahima Konate compared his stats for the edition to those of his teammates with some hilarious comments.

Every year, EA Sports delivers cards containing players' ratings directly to the clubs, where they pick them up. When Konate picked his card up, he saw that he had received a 77 rating for pace, which put him behind most of the team's players in that aspect.

The Frenchman was unsatisfied and spoke jokingly with Diogo Jota, who received a higher speed rating. Konate revealed that he does not think anyone is faster than he is in the Liverpool squad, but there was more surprise in store for him.

He went round the other players to compare their cards, with Darwin Nunez receiving a 90 for pace and Alexis MacAllister receiving 70. Ryan Gravenberch looked surprised to see Konate's pace rating, and Andy Robertson celebrated having a higher pace rating.

Teenage star Ben Doak received a pace rating of 81, making him quicker than Konate in the game. The Frenchman was surprised after going round the squad to compare cards before asking how the ratings were possible.

"How is this possible? Everyone is quicker than me in this team bro"

Ibrahima Konate has lost one point for pace in this year's edition of the FIFA game.

Liverpool enjoys impressive start to the 2023-24 season

Liverpool have looked great in the opening weeks of the 2023-24 season under Jurgen Klopp, with seven consecutive wins from eight matches. The Reds have only lost one game, dropped points against Chelsea.

Last season was a poor one for the club, by the standards that they have set, as they finished in fifth place, missing out on UEFA Champions League football. This season, however, they are keen to correct that anomaly and have started in impressive fashion. They are in second place in the league standings, only two points behind champions Manchester City.

Ibrahima Konate has been important for the Reds, featuring in five games across all competitions. The 24-year-old Frenchman has missed three games this season, two of them through injury.

He remains one of the first names on the team sheet for Klopp at Liverpool and is expected to feature prominently against a pacey Tottenham Hotspur attack, where his claim of being faster than a 77 will be put to test.