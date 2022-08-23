"Everyone spending apart from us!" - Ex-Liverpool star makes transfer claim as Arsenal declare Pedro Neto interest

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has expressed his disappointment at the Reds' summer spending in light of Arsenal's reported pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto.

Neto, 22, rose to prominence during the 2020-21 season with his electric performances on either flank for Wolves. He registered five goals and six assists in 35 matches across all competitions.

However, owing to a knee injury, he featured in just 13 Premier League matches last campaign.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have a concrete and unanimous interest in Neto in the ongoing transfer window. The report also added that discussions between Arsenal, Wolves and the player's agent Jorge Mendes have been ongoing for over a month.

Taking to Twitter, Enrique referred to the links between the Gunners and the Portuguese forward and said:

"Wow arsenal if they sign him as well... Everyone spending apart from us [Liverpool]."

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Wow arsenal if they sign him as well... Everyone spending apart from us Wow arsenal if they sign him as well... Everyone spending apart from us 😳😳 https://t.co/0dvCAANjDz

Despite losing players like Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino among others this summer, Liverpool have only signed three players so far. The club have roped in striker Darwin Nunez, forward Fabio Carvalho and right-back Calvin Ramsay on permanent deals.

They spent a club record €100 million for Nunez but signed the other two for a combined fee of around €11 million.

With an injury crisis currently plaguing the club, Jurgen Klopp's side have come under fire for not investing in bolstering their depleted squad.

As for Neto, he has registered 11 goals and 12 assists in 95 matches for Wolves since joining from Braga in 2019. If a potential deal with the Gunners goes through, he will be their sixth summer signing.

They have signed striker Gabriel Jesus, left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, playmaker Fabio Vieira, goalkeeper Matt Turner and forward Marquinhos so far.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto



𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 goals 🥇

𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 shots 🥇

𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 touches in opp. box 🥇



wins from first games of a season for first time in 18 years Arsenal in @premierleague this season:𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 goals 🥇𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 shots 🥇𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 touches in opp. box 🥇wins from firstgames of a season for first time in 18 years Arsenal in @premierleague this season:𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 goals 🥇𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 shots 🥇𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 touches in opp. box 🥇3️⃣ wins from first 3️⃣ games of a season for first time in 18 years 👀 👀 https://t.co/GVF5IwW3mX

Liverpool join Arsenal in race to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo

According to 90min, Liverpool have joined Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus in the pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the promising starlet, as per Express.

Caicedo has three years left on his current contract at the Amex Stadium. He joined the Seagulls from Ecuadorian outfit Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million in the winter of 2021. He registered three goals and three assists in 26 matches across all competitions last season.

The midfielder has established himself as a first-team starter in the ongoing 2022-23 season due to Yves Bissouma's move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The box-to-box midfielder turned heads with his dynamic performances in his team's 2-1 win over Manchester United. He also put up good displays in Brighton's 0-0 draw against Newcastle United and a 2-0 victory against West Ham United.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh