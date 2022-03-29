"Everyone would have seen that as smug and a dig about what's going on at Manchester United" - Paul parker slams 'fortunate' Luke Shaw 

Former Manchester United player Paul Parker has slammed Luke Shaw for taking a dig at his club while playing for England during the international break. Parker believes Luke Shaw's post-match interview after the win over Switzerland will be seen as 'smug' by Man United fans.

The 26-year-old left-back admitted that he enjoys playing for his nation more than he does for Manchester United. Luke Shaw scored the match-winning goal for the Three Lions in a 2-1 win over Switzerland at Wembley. The England international has not been a regular player in the Man United setup under Ralf Rangnick. He last started for the Red Devils against Watford on February 26.

Luke Shaw, taking a subtle dig at the Manchester United management, said that he feels happier and 'wanted' by the national side, unlike at the club.

Speaking to Betfred, Parker slammed Luke Shaw for his subtle dig at Manchester United. He said:

''He's getting a good run in the England side because [Ben] Chilwell isn't fit and there isn't anyone at the moment currently pushing him for that spot. Shaw's comments were wrong if I'm being honest.''

''Everyone would have seen that as smug and a dig about what's going on at Manchester United. When you look at his situation then you can come out and say that he's not playing for United as he hasn't been consistently good enough.''

Parker said that Luke Shaw is fortunate that Gareth Southgate does not have too many options in his position. Hence, he gets more playing time for the national side. He added:

''It's as simple as that. You've not been doing what you're supposed to be doing. He's fortunate that Gareth [Southgate] hasn't got many left-backs to call on. He's a fortunate player and he shouldn't be using England to make a dig at people at Manchester United.'''

Luis Enrique out of the race to become Manchester United manager

The Telegraph has reported that English club Manchester United are pursuing Erik ten Hag or Mauricio Pochettino as full-time managers this summer. Luis Enrique is believed to be out of the race.

The Spanish national team coach was amongst the few seasoned managers on the watchlist of the Man United board. The English club are desperately looking to appoint a full-time manager to take over the role from interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The club has been playing without a permanent manager since the sacking of Ole Gunner Solskjaer in November last year.

