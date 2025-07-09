"Everything has to evolve" - When Christian Horner compared key Red Bull F1 team member to Cristiano Ronaldo 

Former team principal of Formula One team Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, once drew a striking comparison between legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Newey, who joined Red Bull in 2006 as its chief technical officer, played a key role in the team’s F1 wins and championships before leaving in the first quarter of 2025.

However, before Newey eventually departed Red Bull, the Formula team itself announced in May 2024 that he would leave the team after almost 20 years at Milton Keynes and that he would become Aston Martin’s managing technical partner as of March 1, 2025.

After the news of his departure broke, Horner was quizzed during an interview with Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz on whether Newey’s decision to leave Red Bull for a supposedly inferior team was a good one. Responding, Horner said (via Formula 1):

“First and foremost, Adrian was with us for almost 20 years and we had some great times in that period. He’s a friend, he’s godfather to my daughter. We achieved some great things in that period of time. During the last probably eight to nine years, he came very close to leaving in 2014, and from that moment onwards really we needed to ensure that, if he were to choose to depart, that we were in a position to pick up the mantle and the baton and run with it.”

“Obviously he’s been involved in other projects during that period with [the Aston Martin] Valkyrie and now the RB17 [hypercar], so when he chose to go to Aston – for [reasons such as having] skin in the game, the shareholding, from what I understand the whole structure is essentially going to report into him – he still feels he has that motivation, and all we can do is wish him the very best of luck. We’ll look back with great fondness of the time that he was with us, but life carries on and we’ve got a great team.”

“We’ve got great strength and depth. Manchester United didn’t stop winning when Eric Cantona left – everything has to evolve, and I think we have that strength and depth to pick and carry on that baton.”

When Kravitz pointed out that Cantona retired after leaving the club rather than joining another team, Horner retorted:

“Alright, Cristiano Ronaldo! I’m not a football analogy specialist!”

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest football players ever. He is currently the player with the most goals in football history.

“They are both amazing” – When Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton settled Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate

While Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, he has shared a protracted rivalry with winner Lionel Messi in the football community. Different people have given their say on who is the better of the pair.

In an interview in September 2024, British racing driver Lewis Hamilton was asked who he thinks the GOAT is, to which he responded (via Albiceleste Talk):

“Messi or Ronaldo? Messi! They are both amazing to be honest, but I’m a big Messi fan in the end.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have shared 13 Ballon d’Or between them. The former has won it eight times, while the latter has won it five times.

