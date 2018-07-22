Everything you need to know about Real Madrid wonderkid Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid's new Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior

Brazil, the five times FIFA World Cup winners are known for producing exceptional footballing talents over the years. Whether it be Pele, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka in the past or the current most expensive player in the world, Neymar Jr, the South American footballing power house never fail to fabricate players who would rule over world football.

The next prospect off the production line in 18-year-old Vinicius Junior. Real Madrid signed the player for 45 Million euros two years ago, and that’s not an amount you would pay for your average 16-year-old player. They loaned him back to Flamengo for two years, only to unveil him as a Madrid player two days ago. Real Madrid, based on the past few transfer windows, look to pave a better path for the club’s future as they are investing in highly rated young talents from around the Europe.

Vinicius Jose Paixao de Oliveira Junior was born on 12 July, 2000 in Sao Goncalo, Brazil. The 1.76m tall Brazilian starlet weighs 62KG. His strong foot is right and can play as a left winger and if needed, as a second striker as well.

Vinicius Jr has everything that demands to be the next big thing in football. His strengths include the number of key passes he provides in a game and his ultimate love of dribbling past opposition players. Some basic highlights of his gameplay are that he likes to cut inside from the flanks, likes to build up the game by playing short passes, and can prevent sudden counter attacks as he is fond of tackling opponents in the upper half of the pitch.

After going through the stats on Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, it turns out that the 18 year old wonder kid has outperformed Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Coutinho when they were of his age.

Along with brilliant vision, finishing and dribbling skills, the new Real Madrid starlet is blessed with unreal pace and with a counter attack friendly team like Real Madrid, it would surely be an asset for the Spanish giants.

In his presentation ceremony, he was accompanied by Ronaldo, who had high praise for the player, and looked confident as he said that despite being 18 year old, he’s ready to face any challenge in his way and looks to perform well with Real Madrid and impress everyone.

Vinicius is not prone against tackles coming in his ways, he never tends to dive when a tackle is made but instead he prefers to dodge the challenge and move forward along with the ball. After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid need someone who could try to replicate his legacy in the history of the club and by the present looking and Junior’s profile and gameplay, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Vinicius is one the biggest prospects in world football.