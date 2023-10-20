Ex-Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi aims dig at the Gunners after joining new club Lazio

Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has aimed a sly dig at the club's fans in an interview following his summer move to Lazio. The Frenchman claimed that his new club's fans are more receptive and welcoming than the fans of Arsenal.

Guendouzi was banished from the first-team squad at Arsenal, and he lost his place in the squad afterwards. The midfielder clearly holds a grudge against the club and its fans, as he revealed in an interview with Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

The Frenchman stated in the interview that he feels loved at Lazio, declaring the club's fans to be better than the Arsenal fans. He praised their passion and promised to repay their love with quality performances on the pitch.

"The fans’ passion in this city is amazing. I was welcomed warmly, like in Marseille, but more than at Arsenal. I will pay them (Lazio fans) back with interest."

Guendouzi played for Arsenal between 2018 and 2020, having joined the Gunners from French second-division side FC Lorient as a teenager. He impressed in training and earned a place in the first-team squad at the Emirates and quickly became a regular in the squad.

The relationship between Matteo Guendouzi and Arsenal soured in the 2019-20 season after the arrival of Mikel Arteta at the club. The France international taunted Brighton striker Neal Maupay during a match between both sides, mentioning his wages at the time.

The 24-year-old completed a season-long loan move to Italian giants Lazio this summer from Olympique Marseille. The loan deal includes an option to buy if certain conditions are met over the course of the season.

Matteo Guendouzi's journey through various clubs

Matteo Guendouzi left Arsenal disappointed after initially impressing at the club, with his attitude cited as a major problem. The midfielder was shipped out on loan to Hertha Berlin, where he looked good in the 2020-21 season, but Arsenal were done with him.

Guendouzi joined French club Marseille on loan with an obligation to buy, which was exercised in 2022. He played regularly for the French side and became a France international during his time at the club.

This summer, Guendouzi moved on load to Italy and joined Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side which finished second last season in Serie A. The midfielder has appeared eight times for the team and is quickly showing his quality in Italy.

Arsenal have since moved on from the Frenchman, who will surely savour a meeting with them in the UEFA Champions League this season.