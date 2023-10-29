Ex-Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sends message to Gunners star after the former's sensational performance against Sheffield United

Former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sent a short message to Eddie Nketiah after he scored his first Premier League hat-trick against Sheffield United.

The Gunners locked horns against Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United on October 29 (Saturday). Arsenal thrashed the Blades 5-0 to record their seventh win of the 2023-24 season.

Eddie Nketiah broke the deadlock in the 28th minute with the help of an assist from Declan Rice. The 24-year-old later scored his second goal of the game after regaining possession of a loose ball in the 50th minute. After a few minutes, Nketiah completed his hat-trick with Eddie Smith Rowe assisting him (58').

After the match, he took to Instagram and uploaded a post, celebrating his first hat-trick in the Premier League. He captioned the post:

"1st PL hat-trick! That was for you Auntie Baby #RIP"

Addressing the Englishman's stellar performance in the game, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacted to Nketiah's Instagram post. He commented on the post:

"Eddie Eddie Eddie!!!" The former Arsenal star also added the emojis of a speaker and a flexed muscle in the comment.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's comment

Nketiah's Arsenal teammates such as Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber also commented on the post. Besides the Gunners, the likes of Jude Bellingham, Tammy Abraham, Joe Willock, and more also reacted to the social media post.

Bukayo Saka addresses the feeling of leading Arsenal for the first time

After Martin Odegaard was rested, Bukayo Saka wore the captain's armband for the Gunners for the first time against Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United in what was a convincing victory.

After the match ended, Bukayo Saka expressed his happiness and contentment following Arsenal's win. The English attacker stated that leading the Gunners was an unexplainable feeling. He also recalled his roots and addressed that he came out of the Arsenal academy. Saka told the club website:

“To be at the front, leading the boys out, was just unbelievable. You know me and you know where I’ve come from - the academy."

“I’m lost for words - it’s hard to describe this feeling, it’s just amazing. It was a different experience. I was learning on the job and sometimes I didn’t know where I was supposed to be! But in the end we played well, which was the most important thing.”

The Gunners are currently in the second spot in the Premier League behind Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur. Next up, Mikel Arteta's side will lock horns with West Ham United in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup on November 2 (Thursday).