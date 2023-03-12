Ex-Barcelona defender Marc Bartra's partner suffers wardrobe malfunction on red carpet, causes stir with 1.7 million Instagram followers

Jessica Goicoechea, the stunning partner of ex-Barcelona defender Marc Bartra, made a daring appearance on the red carpet at the Idolo Awards. The annual event, organized by renowned influencer Dulceida and her agency, honors digital content creators who are notable on social media.

But according to The Sun, it was Goicoechea who stole the show as she arrived in a jaw-dropping dress that left very little to the imagination.

The fashion-forward frock featured three beaded strips on each side of her svelte frame, revealing her hips, chest, and torso in a risqué style that set Spanish media tongues wagging in what was a near wardrobe malfunction.

The Spanish beauty carried herself with poise and grace despite her risque apparel, turning heads and making a bold statement in the process. Her 1.7 million Instagram followers were equally impressed as they flocked to her page to marvel at her daring outfit.

Turkey-based Batra's Barcelona days may be behind him, but he's still got a superstar WAG by his side.

Ex-Barcelona defender Marc Bartra responds to his partner's appearance at the Idolo awards

Bartra has reportedly been secretly dating the lovely Jessica Goicoechea for months. However, he made a bold move on social media by pouring his heart out with emotional words dedicated to his lady love.

This heartfelt gesture came just in time for Goicoechea's momentous win at the prestigious Idolo Awards. While she stunned the crowd with her risque attire, she was also awarded a coveted statuette for her exceptional work in the field of digital entrepreneurship.

Bartra took to Instagram to react with the words (via Sports Finding):

"There is a lot of work behind it, many hours spent fulfilling your dream and it is always nice to be recognized. You deserve it more than anyone. Admiration and respect for Goicoechea."

The model and entrepreneur revealed that she had gone through a difficult situation with her former partner which involved abuse. However, she is now dating Bartra, who is supportive:

“After three years I have felt the courage to be able to talk about this without any kind of problem. It is something that will always remain for life, but I have erased it. I am in a very good moment at a work and business level, and on a personal level too. Marc is a charm, he always supports me in everything and he is a person 10."

