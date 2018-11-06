×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Ex-Barcelona player bemused that people thought Real Madrid would be the same without Cristiano Ronaldo

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
583   //    06 Nov 2018, 12:18 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo made the switch to Juventus over the summer
Cristiano Ronaldo made the switch to Juventus over the summer

What's the story?

Former Barcelona man Deco believes that European champions Real Madrid's current slump is a result of his former Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's exit.

In case you didn't know...

Ending his nine-year association with the LaLiga giants, Portuguese star Ronaldo moved away from the Bernabeu in a surprising £105 million transfer to Juventus over the summer.

Since then, his absence has left an indelible mark in the team as Los Blancos currently stand at the sixth place in LaLiga, having recently sacked manager Julen Lopetegui after their worst start in years.

The European champions are now being led by interim boss Santiago Solari, who appears to have done some good as the club registered their second win since Lopetegui's exit over the weekend.

The heart of the matter

Former Barcelona midfielder Deco has given his verdict on Real Madrid's current slump, stating that it is only natural for the team to be undergoing such a crisis after the loss of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Speaking to Spanish publication Sport, Deco said, "I do not discuss whether they [Real] are playing well or badly, but did people really think they would be the same without Cristiano?"

"He is the best player in the history of Madrid and it is normal that the team suffers."

On whether his former club Barcelona would encounter a similar transitional situation when Messi leaves or retires, the midfielder said, "I do not know, but there is a difference: Cristiano's was quite sudden, it was not completely natural, it did not end little by little and that's why the club was not prepared."

What's next?

The newly-revived Real Madrid side is set to go head-to-head against Plzen in a Champions League group clash on Thursday.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Deco
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
3 stats that show Real Madrid have regressed without...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: The aftershocks of Cristiano Ronaldo's...
RELATED STORY
Are Real Madrid Performing Better without Cristiano Ronaldo?
RELATED STORY
Do Real Madrid play better without Cristiano Ronaldo and...
RELATED STORY
Twitter Reacts: Cristiano Ronaldo fans troll Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo finally reveals why he left Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid after the era of Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
3 players who can fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
4 players Real Madrid should sign to replace Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid superstar at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us