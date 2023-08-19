Ex-Barcelona star Kevin-Prince Boateng splits with wife just 14 months after unique Metaverse wedding 

Former Barcelona player Kevin-Prince Boateng has separated from his third wife, Valentina Fradegrada after 14 months of marriage.

The couple started dating in 2021 and just after a year of being in a relationship, they tied the knot in June 2022. In order to make their wedding memorable, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Valentina Fradegrada got married on a digital version of the moon on Metaverse.

"I wanted to do something special for Valentina, something that nobody had ever done. We were able to celebrate our love like no one has ever done before, in a space location. I want to marry her because she gives me peace," Boateng said during the time of his marriage.

However, according to the Newsflash agency in Germany, the couple has decided to officially part ways after 14 months of marriage. She was recently pictured enjoying her holidays in Monaco with an unnamed man.

"Both are apart. In the end, unfortunately, it failed because of family expectations," A close friend of the couple confirmed.

While Kevin-Prince Boateng's wife was spending her time in Monaco, the former Barcelona star has been focusing on his post-retirement life. He has been in Australia for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

What did former Barcelona player Kevin-Prince Boateng's manager say about his split?

Kevin-Prince Boateng played for top European clubs such as Tottenham, AC Milan, Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund during his football career. Consequently, he played his last professional match for the German side, Hertha, in May.

Hence, according to his managers, the former Barcelona star is currently focusing on his career outside the field. As stated by the Sun, he's currently in Australia and focusing on the FIFA Women's World Cup.

"Kevin is currently concentrating on his life after his professional career. He is currently in Australia with FIFA to support women's football and other projects," Boateng's manager revealed.

Thus, the former footballer is yet to publicly address his separation from Valentina Fradegrada. Before getting married to her, he was married to Jenny in 2011 and to Italian model Melissa Satta in 2016. However, all of his marriages eventually ended in a divorce with mutual consent.