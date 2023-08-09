Ex-Brazil superstar who was once the world’s highest-paid player accused of ‘rubbing’ crotch against hotel worker, quits job

Former Brazilian midfielder Paulo Roberto Falcao has left his job at Santos amid claims of sexual assault against a hotel worker, according to a report by The Sun.

Falcao was working as the sporting director at Brazilian side Santos. However, he resigned from the post on August 4 after he was accused of sexual assault against a hotel worker.

The victim stated that witnesses were present at the venue, and in addition to that, the incident was also recorded on the hotel's CCTV camera. The hotel worker claimed that the 69-year-old rubbed his crotch against her.

Consequently, a special police unit of sex crimes investigators is currently investigating the allegations. The Brazilian legend has denied all the charges of wrongdoing, while also resigning as the sporting director at Santos.

Paulo Roberto Falcao is regarded as one of the greatest football stars in the history of Brazil and played in the 1982 World Cup. He won 34 caps for Brazil, and he played for teams such as Roma, and Sao Paulo in his club career. In addition to that, he was also the world's highest-paid player in the 1980s.

Liverpool suffered a major blow in the pursuit of a young Brazilian star

Brazil has always been a storehouse of immense talent. One rising talent from the nation catching the eye is midfielder Andre Trindade, who currently plays for Fluminense Football Club.

According to Initial reports, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were the frontrunners in the race to sign the young Brazilian midfielder in the summer transfer window. However, their hopes suffered a major blow after Fluminense refused to sell Andre Trindade until December.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



Check it out



anfieldwatch.co.uk/why-andre-cant… ✍️ @SamMcGuire90 has taken a dive into why Andre can't be an alternative midfield target to Romeo Lavia for Liverpool this summer.Check it out

According to AnfieldWatch, the Brazilian side are open to granting the 22-year-old a move to Europe, but not this year. Clubs such as Sporting CP and Fulham have also shown their interest in the signing of the midfielder.

Andre Trindade has been a key player for Fluminense this season, making 38 appearances across all competitions for the Brazilian Serie A side. The 22-year-old might have failed to record goals, but he has had a significant impact on the field for Tricolor Flu Fluzao.