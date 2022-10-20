Ex-England manager Sven Goran Eriksson names his 2022-23 Premier League title favorites

Former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson has picked Manchester City as his favorites to win the 2022/23 Premier League title.

The Swedish tactician heaped praise on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal but believes the Gunners will eventually fall short in the title race.

Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League table with 27 points after 10 matches, four points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur are third with as many points as City but have played one game more.

Eriksson, however, believes that Pep Guardiola's side will eventually take the lead in the Premier League title race. He told OLBG (via Metro):

"I think Arsenal can win the league. But if you look at the squad, Manchester City are outstanding. They can change almost 11 players and you don’t notice it. For me, the big favorites are still Man City."

He backed Arsenal to contest for the league title, adding:

"There are many games to play, but congratulations to Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, it’s been a very long time since they won the Premier League. It’s good to see, a big and important club with a fantastic history. I think they will fight to win the league, but I still think Manchester City will do it."

Chelsea complete the top four with 20 points from 10 matches. Manchester United aren't far behind in fifth with 19 points and can move up to fourth if they manage to beat the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 22.

Sven Goran Eriksson backs Erling Haaland to win the 2022/23 Premier League Golden Boot

Eriksson has backed Manchester City star Erling Haaland to finish as the 2022/23 Premier League season's top scorer. The Norwegian, in his first season in England, has already raced to 15 goals in just 10 league games.

"If he goes on like this, Erling Haaland will be the top scorer. Haaland is a great player, and is outstanding in the box. He’s playing in the right team because the ball is always in the last third. They build up and keep the ball, so he will have so many opportunities and he’s taking them."

He added:

"He’s physically strong, quick, a good header of the ball and finisher too, he has everything. If he doesn’t lose his head, which is very important, and he doesn’t get bad injuries then I think he’ll be one of the greatest ever. Of course he won’t win a World Cup with Norway but he will win a lot of titles, especially if he stays at Manchester City."

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes