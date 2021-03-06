Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter makes controversial claim about Lionel Messi's Golden Ball win at 2014 World Cup

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter shockingly claimed that the decision to award Lionel Messi the Golden Ball at the 2014 World Cup was an 'incorrect' one.

The 84-year-old, who was infamously banned from all FIFA-related activities for a period of six years, believes that there were other players who deserved the award more than World Cup-finalist Lionel Messi.

The mercurial Argentine was one of the most sublime players at the showpiece event in Brazil, spearheading the late Alejandro Sabella's La Albiceleste to the final. However, they were beaten to the coveted trophy by Joachim Lowe's unstoppable Germany at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. While Lionel Messi was deemed to have been the best player at the tournament, Blatter was evidently not in agreement with the decision.

Speaking on the 33-year-old's Golden Ball win, Blatter expressed;

"Shall I be diplomatic or shall I tell you the truth? Listen, I was myself a little bit surprised when I saw Lionel Messi coming up for best player of the tournament."

"I think the decision was incorrect. I was surprised when I received the committee’s decision. They told me they had only looked at 10 of the players who took part in the final."

The Barcelona legend scored four and set up a further one in seven matches en route to the final but came up short at the Maracana as Mario Gotze's stunning goal in extra-time handed Die Mannschaft the win.

Blatter believes Lionel Messi's earlier performances worked in his favour

Germany v Argentina: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final

The former FIFA president further explained that Lionel Messi's displays earlier on in the tournament were vital in the decision being made to award him the Golden Ball. He remarked;

"If you compare the beginning of the tournament and why finally the Argentina team got into the final, they were decisive and I think that influenced the decision."

On a personal note, after the heartbreaking defeat, Lionel Messi ultimately topped the Golden Ball's standings as a consolation, followed by German maverick Thomas Mueller and Dutch legend Arjen Robben.

18 - Lionel Messi made his World Cup debut against Serbia in 2006, aged 18 years & 357 days - he remains the only teenager to both score and assist in the same World Cup match since 1966, doing so in just 13 minutes after coming off the bench. Glimpse. #OptaWCYears pic.twitter.com/nVjkYzYao6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 13, 2020

The Raumdeuter managed five goals and three assists to fire Germany to glory, while Robben managed to score three and assist one in seven games. However, neither James Rodriguez nor Manuel Neuer — the Golden Boot and Golden Glove winners respectively — made it to the top three of the list.

The Argentina skipper saw his side eliminated by a Kylian Mbappe-inspired France in the first knockout stage of the 2018 edition of the World Cup in Russia.

