Ex-Liverpool attacker to join Premier League side on a club-record deal - Reports

Former Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi is set to sign for newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest, according to the Daily Star. The 24-year-old Nigerian is looking set to return to the Premier League after not getting an opportunity at Anfield.

Awoniyi joined Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin from Liverpool on a permanent deal last summer following seven loan spells away from the Reds. The Nigerian forward had an excellent season in Germany, contributing 20 goals and five assists in 43 appearances for Union Berlin across all competitions. This included 15 goals in the Bundesliga as the club from the capital finished fifth in the standings.

According to the Telegraph, Nottingham Forest are iching closer to completing the signing of Awoniyi for a club-record fee of £17.5 million.

Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Awoniyi and believes he has everything to succeed in the Premier League. The 24-year-old forward, however, did not manage to secure a single senior appearance for Liverpool during the German tactician's tenure.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks with Union Berlin over the signing of striker Taiwo Awoniyi Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks with Union Berlin over the signing of striker Taiwo Awoniyi 📝 https://t.co/u30N7lzErP

It is worth mentioning that Nottingham Forest under the management of Steve Cooper have big plans for their return to the Premier League. The former two-time European champions are looking to sign a few other players in the summer transfer window.

According to the aforementioned Daily Star report, Forest are looking to sign Neco Williams from Liverpool as well.

They are also interested in signing goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United. Neco Williams is currently valued at around £15 million by the Reds. Dean Henderson, meanwhile, is expected to be a loan signing, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool are seemingly done with their summer signings prior to the new Premier League season

Jurgen Klopp's side have signed three players in this summer's transfer window so far. The Reds have added attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho, forward Darwin Nunez and right-back Calvin Ramsay to their ranks. According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are apparently done with incomings in the transfer window.

The Merseyside outfit have spent £73 million in the transfer window excluding future add-ons from the three deals. £64 million alone was spent on bringing in Darwin Nunez from Portuguese club SL Benfica.

Football Daily @footballdaily

Fábio Carvalho - 19 years old

Darwin Núñez - 22 years old



John Barnes says Liverpool are planning for the future with their transfer strategy. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Calvin Ramsay - 18 years oldFábio Carvalho - 19 years oldDarwin Núñez - 22 years oldJohn Barnes says Liverpool are planning for the future with their transfer strategy. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Calvin Ramsay - 18 years old🇵🇹 Fábio Carvalho - 19 years old 🇺🇾 Darwin Núñez - 22 years old John Barnes says Liverpool are planning for the future with their transfer strategy.💰 https://t.co/5dM4xYLo5Y

It is worth noting that there will be a number of outings from Anfield as well, with Sadio Mane being the most notable player. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Senegalese forward will very soon be announced as a new Bayern Munich player after signing a three-year contract with the Bavarian giants.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far