Ex-Liverpool midfielder slams Jason Cundy over Villarreal 'pathetic team' comments

Former Liverpool player Pedro Chirivella has come to the rescue of La Liga side Villarreal after talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy launched a scathing attack on Unai Emery's team. Cundy, a former Chelsea and Spurs defender, was unimpressed and left fuming by the Spanish side's display.

Villarreal only had 26 per cent of possession at Anfield throughout the 90 minutes and only managed to take one shot in the whole game compared to the Reds' 19. After witnessing two halves of complete domination by Jurgen Klopp's side, Cundy said on the talkSPORT program:

"There’s not a world that exists right now where Villarreal can trouble Liverpool at any price. In some ways, it was too easy for them. I don’t know what I’ve just watched – but Villarreal are a disgrace. That is a disgrace. UEFA must be watching that and thinking, ‘we are in big trouble’."

Cundy saw this toothless, timid and almost uninterested attacking display from the 'Yellow Submarine' and said:

"That Villarreal side there was like playing the last group game against a side that’s not even good enough to drop into the Europa League. I’ve got no idea how they have made it this far. They were pathetic! I reckon you could’ve had a fan alongside Van Dijk tonight."

However, Chirivella, who was under contract at Liverpool from 2013 to 2020 and made 11 appearances in that period, was quick to provide a reality check to the talkSPORT pundit. He tweeted:

"I really don’t think a disgraceful team beats Arsenal, United, Bayern and Juve in the space of a year, also I don’t think a pathetic team wins the Europa League last season, they are playing the best team in Europe at the moment. Every team going to Anfield are having a tough game."

There was little surprise in the manner Emery set up his side. They defended deep in their own box and tried to counter-attack whenever the opportunity came. The plan worked for the first-half just as Villarreal would have wanted, however Liverpool scored two quick goals in the second half in a span of two minutes.

They were unable to add to their advantage but it is difficult to see the Spanish side turning the result in their favor in the second leg in front of their home crowd.

Liverpool boss agrees to an extension until 2026

It felt like Jurgen Klopp could finally move through the exit door at Anfield after a hugely successful and revolutionary spell when his current contract expired in 2024. However, the German has agreed to extend his stay by a period of two years and will now remain in charge of the Reds until 2026.

Liverpool have a great chance of winning the quadruple this season, having already secured the EFL Cup. They will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final and are doing their best to not provide Manchester City with any breathing space in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool FC @LFC We are delighted to announce Jürgen Klopp has signed a new contract to extend his commitment with the club! We are delighted to announce Jürgen Klopp has signed a new contract to extend his commitment with the club! 🔴

With the first leg of the Champions League semi-final ending 2-0 against Villarreal, the Reds have one foot in the final already and are most likely to go through. If Klopp is able to deliver the quadruple, he would add three more trophies to his cabinet of five.

