Ex-Manchester United legend Paul Scholes appointed as interim manager of Salford City

Former Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has been appointed as the interim manager of League Two side Salford City FC, as per a club statement. The decision was made in the wake of Graham Alexander's sacking after he managed two wins in five games this season.

Scholes, along with ex-Manchester United teammates David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Gary and Phil Neville, and Ryan Giggs, part-owns Salford City.

This will mark the second time that the legendary English midfielder temporarily took charge of The Ammies as both he and Phil Neville were responsible for a 2-1 win over Kendal Town in the league in the aftermath of Phil Power's departure.

The statement which confirmed the Manchester United legend's appointment read;

"Salford City Football Club announces that manager Graham Alexander has left the club with immediate effect. The club met with Graham this morning and after discussion have agreed to part company."

"The club would like to thank Graham for his contribution and all his hard work. In his first season he guided the team to Wembley, resulting in promotion to League 2 and in his second season he reached the Leasing.com Trophy final."

"The club would like to wish him all the best and success in the future. First-team coach, Chris Lucketti, will also leave the club."

"Paul Scholes will act as the interim head coach while the club looks to secure a new manager. Warren Joyce, currently in isolation, will join Paul once he is able to."

Joyce was a former coach of the Manchester United reserves team and will be another figure associated with the Red Devils to join Salford.

Scholes, Nevilles, and other ex-Manchester United legends in managerial roles

Salford City's co-owners, the class of '92 playing a friendly

This isn't the first managerial role that Paul Scholes has taken up. He endured a brief spell as the manager of Oldham Athletic which was largely unsuccessful. He left after just seven games in charge, during which he managed only one win and lost three fixtures.

Manchester United legends Giggs, Gary Neville, and Phil Neville have all also tried their hand at management and have seen varying levels of success. Phil Neville is the head of the English women's team, and Ryan Giggs — after a brief spell as the caretaker boss of Manchester United — is currently in charge of the Welsh national team.

19 - Gary Neville posted the lowest win percentage of any Valencia boss in La Liga history - 18.8% (min 5 games). Adios. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 30, 2016

Gary Neville had endured a nightmare spell as the manager of Valencia in 2015 during which he recorded a dismal 35.7% win rate across all competitions and was eventually fired. Among the group of former Manchester United players that co-own Salford City, only David Beckham and Nicky Butt are yet to make their managerial bow.

