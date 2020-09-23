Ex-Manchester United man hailed as ‘one of the greatest talents in Europe’ by Lille's Director of football

Lille's Director of Football Luis Campos believes Angel Gomes is one of the best talents in Europe. The Manchester United youth prospect refused to sign a new contract with the Red Devils and left on a free transfer to Lille.
Gomes, now on loan to Boavista, impressed in his debut with the Portuguese club. Campos speaking about the decision to sent Gomes on loan said -
It has to do with the need for him to complete his training. Angel needs to play 30-40 games in one season and I think that, if everything goes well, he will demonstrate that he is one of the greatest talents in Europe. We are talking about a player who was the captain of the England team which won the Under-17 World Cup, and who is also, I think, the captain of the England U20s.
He is a player that I had to watch several times live, both in the Manchester United teams and in the youth teams. It is necessary to create conditions so that all this talent can explode. I believe that Boavista and his coach can help him in that sense. He will play in a league that can grow his individual level so that, in the future, he can play at an even higher and more demanding level.
Angel Gomes joined Manchester United at 8
Angel Gomes became the youngest player to debut for Manchester United since the fabled Duncan Edwards. Gomes, a playmaker, came through the ranks at Old Trafford after joining them at the age of 8.
However, he found opportunities hard to come by under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer although he made a few appearances in the Europa League and other cup competitions. The Manchester United manager likes to play a 4-2-3-1 formation and, although a perfect fit for the Number 10 position, Gomes needed to grow substantially to play regularly in the Premier League.
Manchester United might have offered a similar loan spell to Gomes, but a pathway back to the first team seems easier at Lille than it did at Old Trafford.