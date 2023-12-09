Ex-Manchester United star Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez winning more fans after signing pro contract in new career

After a stellar career as a footballer, former Manchester United forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez is winning new fans as a Call of Duty gamer.

The Mexican forward played his last professional game for LA Galaxy on June 7, where he suffered an ACL tear, and his season came to an abrupt end. His contract with the MLS side is set to expire at the end of this year.

As Hernandez had to distance himself from the playing field, he found the time to pursue his other passions, one of which is gaming. He recently said (via The Daily Star):

"Gaming has always been a passion of mine, and by signing with Complexity Stars, I’ll be able to create content and host events to better engage with my fans off the pitch!"

Hernandez, who played for Manchester United from 2010 to 2015, signed a contract with eSports team Complexity in 2022. Complexity is an American esports franchise based in Texas.

The former Manchester United forward also has a Twitch channel, where he regularly streams Call of Duty. He has also played other games such as EAFC, eFootball, and Five Nights at Freddy's.

His Twitch channel is named "CH14" and Hernandez has more than 950,000 followers on the live-streaming site. Moreover, on his YouTube gaming channel, he has almost 600,000 subscribers.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and defender Harry Maguire win November Premier League awards

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for November while Harry Maguire took home the Premier League Player of the Month award.

After losing five of their initial 12 Premier League games, the Red Devils produced a series of positive results. Ten Hag's side defeated Fulham, Luton Town, and Everton without conceding a goal. Maguire started all three of those games for the Old Trafford outfit.

The Red Devils started December on a poor note, suffering a harsh 1-0 defeat against Newcastle United. However, they bounced back to beat Chelsea a few days later. Next up, they take on Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday, December 9